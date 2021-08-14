Goa CM gives 2 lakh to kin of people who died of Covid-19

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant provided financial aid of ₹2 lakh to the families of the deceased who had lost their lives due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the Goa government health bulletin, a total of 3,166 people have died due to Covid-19, so far. CM Sawant said that his government has started providing the ex gratia to the families from Friday.
"We have started providing the ex-gratia to the families from today, the marginalize families whose income is below five lakh will be receiving the ex gratia from the schemes and the centre has announced such schemes for them," he said.
More than 55 people in the token system were provided the ex-gratia by the ministry of social welfare on Friday and about 2,500 people should be benefited from this scheme in the state, the CM said yesterday.
"Families who are registering will receive the ex gratia within a week," the chief minister said.
Goa's coronavirus caseload has surged to 1,72,276 and the count of recovered patients has increased to 1,68,117. Goa now has 993 active cases.
Earlier on June 30, the Supreme Court directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to frame guidelines to pay ex gratia to the families of people who died due to COVID-19.
