Goa CM meets Tata chief, other top CEOs discusses investment

Goa CM meets Tata chief, other top CEOs discusses investment

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant met Tata Sons Group chairman N Chandrasekaran to boost investment in the coastal state
1 min read . 06:20 AM IST

  • Goa CM Pramod Sawant said they discussed opportunities in all the sectors like IT, Aviation manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and training centres for hospitality during the meeting held on Saturday

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant met Tata Sons Group chairman N Chandrasekaran and other top CEOs and discussed the investment opportunities in the coastal state.

Goa Small Industries Association (GSIA) played a crucial role in arranging the meeting with a clear agenda to boost MSME growth.

CM Sawant said they discussed opportunities in all the sectors like IT, Aviation manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and training centres for hospitality during the meeting held on Saturday.

Sawant was also accompanied by Industries Minister Mauvin Godhinho and Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel.

The Tata chief impressed upon the earnestness of the chief minister and industries ministers' holistic approach towards employment generation and promised to immediately plan an internal meeting with their top CEOs to promote new generation businesses for Goa.

Goa possesses immense potential in industry development and employment generation.

Sawant also said that the collaboration and investment by industry conglomerates like Tata Sons shall offer great opportunities for Goa.

