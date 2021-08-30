Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Goa CM Pramod Sawant inaugurates start-up conclave in Panaji

Goa CM Pramod Sawant 
1 min read . 06:59 AM IST Livemint

Sawant said that it's satisfying that the IT policy 2018 and Startup policy 2017 on implementation have provided and approved approximately 180 crore of financial incentives for certified Goan startup

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday inaugurated the Goa Startup Conclave Entrepreneurship Summit "Anth Prerana" at a function organized by the Startup Promotion Cell in Collaboration with Goa Institute of Management at Panaji.

Addressing a event, Sawant said that it's satisfying that the IT policy 2018 and Startup policy 2017 on implementation have provided and approved approximately 180 crore of financial incentives for certified Goan startup and approximately 1.47crore has been awarded under the Goa Startup policy.

The plans of upscaling the connectivity and infrastructure in the State are already in motion, as well as the setup of various other incubation cells to encourage healthy startup investments to motivate young promising entrepreneurs, Sawant said.

"Inaugurated, Antha Prena a Startup Conclave and Entrepreneurship Summit. Antha Prerna aims to provide opportunities and platform to the young Entrepreneurs and to create an ecosystem to foster a culture of ideation and innovation in Goa", he said in a tweet.

