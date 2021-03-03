Goa CM Pramod Sawant takes first jab of Covid-19 vaccine

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday took the first jab of Covid-19 vaccine at a Primary Health Center (PHC) in Sanquelim.
He further appealed to all eligible people to come forward and get themselves vaccinated.
"Received the first dose for #COVID19 vaccine today at PHC Sankhali. I once again appeal to all those eligible to come forward and get vaccinated. Let us together eradicate #COVID19 from Goa," Goa CM tweeted.
India on March 1 commenced its second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus.
On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi administered the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi.
Several Union Ministers, including Amit Shah, S Jaishankar, Jitendra Singh, Dr Harsh Vardhan have also received their first Covid-19 vaccine jabs.
As per the Health Ministry, a total of 1,56,20,749 people in the country have been vaccinated against Covid-19 till now.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.