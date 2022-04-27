Goa CM urges people to wear masks in public, rules out penalty rider

Goa CM urges people to wear masks in public, rules out penalty rider1 min read . 05:13 PM IST
PANAJI : Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's review meeting with the chief ministers of the country following a sudden surge of Covid-19 cases, Goa Chief minister Pramod Sawant has urged the people in the coastal state to keep wearing masks in public places.
He, however, ruled out the possibility of penalizing anyone if they were found without a mask in a public place.
Sawant cited the possibility of a fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic for his appeal.
"Considering the possibility of another wave of Covid-19 infection, we will appeal to people to wear masks in public places though it is not mandatory," the chief minister said.
The Covid-19 situation in Goa is under control, as only seven cases were reported in the state on Tuesday and no patient was hospitalised, he said.
The coastal state is ready with all the necessary infrastructure to face another wave of Covid-19 infection, Sawant added. Goa has so far recorded 2,45,395 Covid-19 cases and 3,832 fatalities due to the infection.
