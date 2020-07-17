Goa has gone into complete lockdown from today in view of the rising number of coronavirus cases. The lockdown will be in place till 19 July. Meanwhile, the streets of Goa wore a deserted look after 8 pm on Thursday as the state observed 'Janata Curfew' to curb the spread of coronavirus . The state government has announced Janata Curfew between 8 pm to 6 am till August 10.

During the Janata Curfew, movement for all non- essential activities has been prohibited.

The state administration has also imposed the ban on movement of all individuals for all non-essential activities between 8 pm to 6 am till August 10.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 2,951 COVID-19 cases in the coastal state.

Goa had been declared as Green Zone in May with active cases dwindling to zero, but later there was a fresh surge in infections.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated