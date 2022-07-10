“A conspiracy was hatched by some of our own leaders with the BJP to see that the Congress party in Goa is weakened and to engineer defections," Congress Goa in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao said. He also said that the conspiracy was led by two Congress leaders, LoP Michael Lobo and Digambar Kamat. Michael Lobo has been immediately removed from the position of Leader of Opposition of Goa, Rao added.

In response to rumours of a breakup in the Goa Congress, Congress MLA Aleixo Sequeira claimed on Sunday that up to seven MLAs attended the meeting at a hotel in Margao, Goa.

Asserting that he cannot vouch for anybody but himself, the Congress MLA said, "I was not called by the high command, only here for the courtesy meeting. Rumours (about MLAs leaving for BJP) are all over, what is to be done. I can vouch for myself, can't say for anybody else."

Ramesh Tawadkar, Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly, cancelled the notification announcing elections for the position of Deputy Speaker amid rumours that several Congress MLAs may defect to the governing BJP.

On Sunday morning, the decision to revoke the election notification for the position of Deputy Speaker was made. During the forthcoming monsoon Assembly session on July 12, the election was slated to take place.

Legislature Secretary Namrata Ulman has said that the notification issued on July 8 under Rule 308 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Goa Legislative Assembly stands withdrawn.

"Hence the notice of nomination for election of deputy speaker issued under 9(2) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Goa Legislative Assembly stands withdrawn also," the order read.

"All the Hon'ble members may note the same. No nomination shall be accepted for the aforesaid Election," it added.

The Assembly session, which will last two weeks, is set to start on Monday. The withdrawal occurred amid widespread rumours that certain Congress MLAs could defect to the BJP. Even though the Congress MLAs had a number of meetings in the town of Margao on Sunday, there was no official confirmation.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Amit Patkar claimed that all the MLAs are present and have rejected any prospect of a split, accusing the opposition of propagating these rumours.

Amidst the said rumours of Congress leaders joining the BJP, the incharge of the All India Congress Committee of Goa, Dinesh Gundu Rao said, "Yesterday we had a Congress Legislative Party meeting in Goa. All the MLAs of the Congress party are intact but BJP is trying to poach our MLAs and intimidate them. But all the MLAs are intact."

Goa Congress' Michael Lobo also confirmed that the said claims were false.

"These are all rumours. There's nothing as such. Assembly (session) is starting and one rumour has to be spread by somebody or the other. I have not been told, if I am told I'll tell you first," he said.

In the Goa Assembly elections held earlier this year, the BJP emerged as the single largest party, winning 20 seats in the 40-member state Assembly and reducing Congress to 11 seats.

(With ANI inputs)