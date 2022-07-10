Goa Congress crisis: Michael Lobo removed as LoP amid talks of defection3 min read . Updated: 10 Jul 2022, 09:16 PM IST
“A conspiracy was hatched by some of our own leaders with the BJP,” said Congress Goa in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao.
“A conspiracy was hatched by some of our own leaders with the BJP to see that the Congress party in Goa is weakened and to engineer defections," Congress Goa in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao said. He also said that the conspiracy was led by two Congress leaders, LoP Michael Lobo and Digambar Kamat. Michael Lobo has been immediately removed from the position of Leader of Opposition of Goa, Rao added.