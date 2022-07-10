Goa Congress holds meeting; refutes rumours of a split

Speculations of some Congress leaders joining the BJP had been strengthened after party’s state in-charge CT Ravi in May said that the saffron front, which has 20 MLAs in Goa, will have 30 MLAs by the end of the year
Congress leaders in Goa have once again dismissed the speculations that some Goa Congress MLAs may cross over to the ruling BJP's side.
While reports on Sunday claimed that seven Goa Congress MLAs did not attend a meeting, party chief in state Amit Patkar such rumours were being spread by the ruling BJP.
“Eight of our 11 MLAs are new. There was a meeting today on floor management (in the House). Our senior MLAs had had discussions with the new MLAs, and I am hopeful that from Monday you will see the Congress raising public issues (in the House) against this government, which has failed," Patkar said on Saturday.
“The BJP government only creates rumour and confusion among people," he added.
Further, Micheal Lobo, the leader of Opposition in the 40-member Goa assembly, also refuted the rumours and said that they have been 'spread deliberately ahead of the Assembly session.'
"These are all rumours. There's nothing as such. Assembly (session) is starting and one rumour has to be spread by somebody or the other. I have not been told, if I'm told I'll tell you first," he said.
Goa Congress desk in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao held a meeting with the MLAs on Saturday and also denied the rumours.
Speculations of some Congress leaders joining the BJP had been strengthened after party’s state in-charge CT Ravi in May said that the saffron front, which has 20 MLAs, will have 30 MLAs by the end of the year.
“Your (election) slogan was ‘Bavisaant Baavis (22 seats in 2022)’. With support from (other MLAs) we are 25 in 2022. But don’t worry; a lot of people are in contact (with us). Within (20)22, we will cross 30. The party has not given permission. That’s why we are 25. If the party grants permission, we will be 30 in ’22," Ravi had said.
