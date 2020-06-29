Goa Congress to hold protest against rising petrol, diesel prices today

"The BJP government has hiked 820 per cent in excise duty on diesel and 258 per cent excise duty on petrol. The central government had amassed huge profits on account of exorbitantly increased central excise duties on petrol and diesel and collected around ₹18 lakh crore even as prices of international crude have been at a record low. Rather than passing on the benefits of the low cost of procurement to the people, the government has deliberately kept the price high by increasing the excise duty," he added.