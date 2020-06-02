Goa Coronavirus Updates Covid 19 Pandemic Latest News

GOA : As many as 1 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Goa in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of Covid-19 cases in the state has increased to 71. The death toll has climbed to none. At least 42 people have recovered from the disease in Goa.

District-wise breakup is available for 7 of the total 71 cases reported in the state. North Goa had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 6 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

View Full Image 2 districts in Goa have confirmed cases of Covid-19

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of coronavirus cases in India, followed by Tamil Nadu and Delhi.

View Full Image Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in India.

India's Covid-19 count crossed the grim milestone of 198,706 today. Covid-19 has claimed 5,598 lives in India.

There are 97,581 active coronavirus cases in the country, according to health ministry data. At least 95,527 have been cured.

India reported its first case of novel coronavirus in Kerala on January 30. To combat the spread of the virus, the central government implemented the first nationwide lockdown on March 25.

Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.