Goa COVID-19: Antigen test now mandatory for those visiting the state

With the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state, Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant has announced to start rapid antigen testing for those arriving in the western state from today. Coronavirus patients who are asymptomatic can also opt for home-quarantine.

Known as Standard Q COVID-19 Ag detection kit, the antigen test can show results within 30 minutes as opposed to RT-PCR test that takes 3-4 hours. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) capped the price of antigen test kits at ₹450.

Known as Standard Q COVID-19 Ag detection kit, the antigen test can show results within 30 minutes as opposed to RT-PCR test that takes 3-4 hours. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) capped the price of antigen test kits at ₹450.

Earlier, Goa made swab testing compulsory for those coming from other states. They had to wait in state-run quarantine facilities till the report came. Those who refused to get tested had to go through a home-isolation for 14 days.

Goa government on Wednesday started antibody testing at Mangor Hill, a containment zone.