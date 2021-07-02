The Goa government on Friday extended the state-wide Covid-19 curfew till 7 am on 12 July amid a possible third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Announcing the decision, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that all shops can remain open in the state from 7 am till 6 pm daily.

Saloons and outdoor sports complexes and stadiums can also open.

The Covid-19 curfew in Goa was first imposed on 9 May. It has since been extended from time to time considering the number of infections.

CM Sawant has also said that the state is prepared to handle a possible third wave of Covid-19. He said a committee of experts and required infrastructure were in place to tackle the third wave.

Informing about some preparation, Sawant said that a pediatric intensive care unit and a neonatal intensive care unit had already been established with trained staff. He also said that the task force headed by him was ready to purchase equipment as and when required.

Private hospitals have been told to mobilise extra beds for Covid-19 treatment on short notice, the CM said.

Goa has also decided to ramp up testing at the state borders to filter out cases of Delta Plus variant of coronavirus.

Goa to prioritise contract Covid health workers in govt service

The chief minister has assured that the contractual health workers in the state, who served during the coronavirus pandemic, will be given priority in government services.

The Goa CM also said that those who worked in the health sector during this crisis would be allowed to continue in their services.

"There are several AYUSH doctors who were working on a minimum salary basis, their issue also will be resolved," he added.

Meanwhile, Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 231 and reached 1,66,920 on Thursday, while 221 more patients recovered from the infection, a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 3,060 as six more patients succumbed to the infection during the day, he said. The number of recovered cases increased to 1,61,582 after 221 patients were discharged from hospitals during the last 24 hours, the official said.

Goa now has 2,278 active cases, the official said. "With 4,372 new tests, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 9,26,632," he added.

Goa's coronavirus figures are as follows -- Positive cases 1,66,920, new cases 231, death toll 3,060, discharged 161582, active cases 2,278, samples tested till date 9,26,632.

