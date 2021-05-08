In another decision, carrying negative COVID-19 test report or a vaccination certificate has been made mandatory for visitors from other states.
On Saturday, the state released detailed guidelines on what's allowed and what's not amid the strict Covid-19 curfew.
Medical shops, grocery stores and standalone liquor shops are allowed to remain open from 7 am till 1 pm during the 15-day curfew in Goa which will come into force on May 9, the state government said on Saturday.
In a notification issued on Saturday, the State Administration has banned several activities while allowing the essential services, the hospitality sector and medical facilities to remain operational.
Casinos, bars, restaurants, shops (except selling groceries), sports complex, auditoriums, community hall, river cruises, waterparks, entertainment parks, gyms, massage parlours, saloon, cinema hall, theatres, multiplexes, entertainment zones within the shopping malls, swimming pools, schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions, religious places and markets will remain shut during the curfew period.
Non-residents entering Goa will have to carry a COVID-19 negative certificate or a vaccination certificate, it said.