Goa: Covid positive people will be allowed to vote in Zilla Panchayat Elections

Goa: Covid positive people will be allowed to vote in Zilla Panchayat Elections1 min read . 08:06 AM IST
According to SEC guidelines, COVID positive persons will be allowed to cast their vote between 4 pm to 5 pm.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
According to SEC guidelines, COVID positive persons will be allowed to cast their vote between 4 pm to 5 pm.
Covid-19 positive people will be allowed to vote on December 12 during the zila panchayat elections in the last hour of voting while wearing full PPE gear, State Election Commission has said.
Covid-19 positive people will be allowed to vote on December 12 during the zila panchayat elections in the last hour of voting while wearing full PPE gear, State Election Commission has said.
According to SEC guidelines, COVID positive persons will be allowed to cast their vote between 4 pm to 5 pm.
According to SEC guidelines, COVID positive persons will be allowed to cast their vote between 4 pm to 5 pm.
Also read: The pandemic push to the silver economy
The guidelines said all voters will be thermally screened for the temperature at the entry of the polling station, steps will be taken to maintain social distancing and hand sanitisers should be made available at the entrance of polling stations.
It said large gatherings outside the distribution centre, collection centre, and counting centres and inside the counting halls will not be allowed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.