The deputy chief minister of Goa , Manohar Ajgaonkar on Monday tested positive for the novel coronavirus, news agency ANI reported.

The deputy CM has been hospitalised at Manipal Hospital near Panaji.

Goa has been recording an alarming surge in cases from 23 December.

The state is slated to go into single phase polls on 14 February.

Goa on Sunday recorded 1,922 new Covid-19 cases, and the positivity rate surged to 24.76%. On Monday, the state recorded 1,592 new cases taking the positivity rate to more than 27 per cent.

The state has also closed schools and colleges till 26 January to curb the psread of coronavirus.

The state has also said that gatherings with more than 100 people in open spaces have been banned. However, 50% gatherings for indoor spaces has been allowed.

A meeting will be held on 26 January to review the situation before deciding whether to continue with the curbs or amend them, the chief minister informed.

