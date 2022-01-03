Goa has reported four cases of Omicron variant of Covid. With this, the number of total cases of highly infectious variant has jumped to 5. Till yesterday, the state had just one case, as per the Union health ministry's update issued on Monday.

“Few samples that were sent to NIV Pune for genome sequencing have confirmed 4 more cases of Omicron in the state of Goa. 1 patient is from within the state of Goa, with no travel history, indicating indigenous spread which needs to be further examined," Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane wrote on Twitter.

The health minister also informed that as many as 66 of the over 2,000 people on board the Cordelia cruise ship, which came to Goa from Mumbai, had tested positive for Covid.

Today, the Goa government decided to close schools and colleges till January 26 in the wake of a rise in cases.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant today chaired a meeting of task force and said his government would also impose night curfew. This came just a day after the state reported over 10% positivity.

Shekhar Salkar, a member of the Task Force, said that it had been decided to close the physical sessions for classes 8 and 9 in schools from tomorrow till January 26.

Students of classes 11 and 12 would have to attend the school to take the vaccine against Covid. “Once they are vaccinated, they need not attend the classes till January 26," Salkar said.

The colleges in the coastal state would also be shut till January 26. The order for imposing night curfew between 11 pm and 6 am everyday will be issued by the state administration either on Monday or Tuesday.

The weekly Covid positivity in the state is around 5% due to which the restrictions have been imposed.

