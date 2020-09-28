Home >News >India >Goa DGP Mukesh Kumar Meena tests positive for coronavirus
Till Sunday, Goa reported 31,958 COVID-19 cases and 401 deaths due to the disease. (REUTERS)
Till Sunday, Goa reported 31,958 COVID-19 cases and 401 deaths due to the disease. (REUTERS)

Goa DGP Mukesh Kumar Meena tests positive for coronavirus

1 min read . Updated: 28 Sep 2020, 11:41 AM IST PTI

  • Goa DGP is admitted in a private hospital and his condition is stable, a senior health department official said
  • Till Sunday, Goa reported 31,958 COVID-19 cases and 401 deaths due to the disease

Panaji: Goa's Director General of Police Mukesh Kumar Meena on Monday tested positive for coronavirus infection, a senior health department official said.

Meena is admitted in a private hospital and his condition is stable, he said.

"His test report came out positive on Monday morning. He has mild symptoms," the official said.

Till Sunday, Goa reported 31,958 COVID-19 cases and 401 deaths due to the disease.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout