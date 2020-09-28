Goa DGP Mukesh Kumar Meena tests positive for coronavirus

Panaji: Goa's Director General of Police Mukesh Kumar Meena on Monday tested positive for coronavirus infection, a senior health department official said.

Panaji: Goa's Director General of Police Mukesh Kumar Meena on Monday tested positive for coronavirus infection, a senior health department official said.

Meena is admitted in a private hospital and his condition is stable, he said.

Meena is admitted in a private hospital and his condition is stable, he said. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

"His test report came out positive on Monday morning. He has mild symptoms," the official said.

Till Sunday, Goa reported 31,958 COVID-19 cases and 401 deaths due to the disease.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.