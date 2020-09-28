Subscribe
Home >News >India >Goa DGP Mukesh Kumar Meena tests positive for coronavirus
Goa DGP Mukesh Kumar Meena tests positive for coronavirus

1 min read . 11:41 AM IST PTI

  • Goa DGP is admitted in a private hospital and his condition is stable, a senior health department official said
Panaji: Goa's Director General of Police Mukesh Kumar Meena on Monday tested positive for coronavirus infection, a senior health department official said.

Meena is admitted in a private hospital and his condition is stable, he said.

"His test report came out positive on Monday morning. He has mild symptoms," the official said.

Till Sunday, Goa reported 31,958 COVID-19 cases and 401 deaths due to the disease.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

