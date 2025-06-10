Goa doctors warn to go on strike: Why do they want Health Minister Vishwajit Rane to apologise publically?

Doctors from the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) reportedly set a 24-hour deadline for state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane to personally apologise to the senior doctor whose suspension he ordered in public view.

Rane had allegedly berated Rudresh Kuttikar, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Goa Medical College and Hospital on June 7.

According to news agency ANI, Kuttikar has demanded that Rane must issue a public apology "immediately" in the same casualty department, where the minister allegedly humiliated the senior doctor during an inspection.

What had happed exactly A massive protest broke out at Goa Medical College (GMC) on Monday as doctors, Heads of Departments, interns, and medical students united in anger against Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, demanding a public apology and an end to VIP culture in hospitals.

The protests came after an incident in which Health Minister Rane used harsh language against Dr Rudresh Kuttikar during a visit to GMC. The Health Minister was accused of humiliating and disrespecting a senior doctor, Dr Rudresh Kuttikar, during an inspection.

A video of the incident went viral.

Kuttikar informed that the incident escalated after someone's relative, who came asking for a B12 injection in the emergency department, was invited to visit the outpatient department (OPD) instead.

"The incident on June 7 was when someone's relative came asking for a B12 injection. It was not an emergency injection. We said you have to go to the OPD," the CMO was quoted by ANI as saying.

The protest saw widespread participation from medical professionals across departments.

Doctors warn to go on strike Supported by the Goa Association of Resident Doctors (GARD), the doctors have warned to go on strike if the minister fails to apologise.

"We demand that he [Rane] apologise publicly, and the minister should come to the casualty department and apologise. If our demand is not met, we may go on strike," the CMO told reporters here.

Viral video and doctors' demands Dismissing the minister's apology earlier, Kuttikar labelled it a "studio apology." He asked that the apology be issued where the incident happened.

Kuttikar remains adamant that the minister must issue an apology before the public.

"I have seen the video [of the minister apologising], but it is a studio apology. All doctors demand that an apology should happen where the incident happened. It should happen in front of people. Like the video of my humiliation went viral. The same thing should go viral because I was completely humiliated that day. I want every person to know about his apology," Kuttikar said.

Speaking on the demands of the resident doctors, Goa Medical College Dean SM Bandekar told ANI that he informed the state health ministry about the doctors' demands and was waiting for a response.

Moreover, the hospital has agreed that videography must be prohibited in the patient treatment area.

"There has been no order to suspend the doctor, and there has been no inquiry. I assured them that there has been no suspension," Bandekar said.

He added, "The second demand is that the [health] minister and the ministry should apologise publicly. I have informed the ministry about their letter, and we are waiting for a response from the ministry."