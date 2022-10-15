Goa Dudhsagar waterfalls: Over 40 tourists rescued after cable bridge collapses

Goa Dudhsagar waterfalls: Over 40 tourists rescued after cable bridge collapses1 min read . 08:06 AM IST
Following the incident, 40 visitors were stranded and were assisted by the 'Drishti lifesavers' who shifted them to safe places.
Over 40 tourists were rescued on 14 October from Goa's famous Dudhsagar waterfalls after a cable bridge collapsed due to heavy rains on Friday, news agency PTI has reported citing an official statement.
The incident took place on Friday evening after heavy rains lashed along the Goa-Karnataka border, which resulted in the rise of water level at the waterfall.
Several parts of the state received day-long heavy to moderate rainfall.
Following the incident, 40 visitors were stranded and were assisted by the 'Drishti lifesavers' who shifted them to safe places.
"Today evening due to heavy rains along the Goa-Karnataka border, the water levels at Dudhsagar waterfall increased significantly. This rise in water levels lead to the collapse of the bridge used for crossing and left over 40 visitors stranded. Drishti lifesavers stationed at the waterfall were quick to assist the individuals caught in the ordeal and assisted them to safer grounds," said an official statement by the PRO Drishti lifesavers.
Drishti Marine alerted the people not to venture into the Dudhsagar waterfalls for the next few days due to heavy rains and rising water levels.
Meanwhile, IMD has predicted isolated heavy rainfall in North and South of Karnataka from 14-17 October. As per Karnataka CM, 13 deaths and large-scale destruction to livestock and properties in different parts of rain-battered Karnataka since the beginning of October.
(With inputs from ANI)
