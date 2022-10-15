Goa Dudhsagar waterfalls: Over 40 tourists rescued after cable bridge collapses

"Today evening due to heavy rains along the Goa-Karnataka border, the water levels at Dudhsagar waterfall increased significantly. This rise in water levels lead to the collapse of the bridge used for crossing and left over 40 visitors stranded. Drishti lifesavers stationed at the waterfall were quick to assist the individuals caught in the ordeal and assisted them to safer grounds," said an official statement by the PRO Drishti lifesavers.