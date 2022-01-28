This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
TMC national Vice-President Luizinho Faleiro on Friday announced that he is withdrawing his nomination from Fatorda and he will hand over the baton to a young professional woman
Goa assembly elections 2022: Trinamool Congress (TMC) National Vice-President Luizinho Faleiro on Friday announced that he is withdrawing his nomination from Fatorda and he will hand over the baton to a young professional woman.
AITC National Vice-President Luizinho Faleiro, said in Panaji, “I announce my withdrawal as Goa TMC candidate from Fatorda and hand over the baton to a young woman, a professional. That has been the policy of the party - to empower the women."
Faleiro further notified that, “my earlier experience says that when I fought the election last time, we could not do justice to them. To replace me, we have a very able Flora, who will represent the Fatorda constituency."
The decision has been taken after consulting the party's national chairman as he would like to fight and campaign all over Goa for all the TMC candidates so that they can perform well, the TMC National vice-president added.
Meanwhile, just yesterday Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation met the Election Commission (EC) in Delhi regarding the upcoming Goa assembly polls.
"On January 21 a team from EC raided the TMC party office in Goa at around 11 pm and vandalised hoardings and flexes while the office staff was kept on hold. Our meeting with the Election Commission was regarding that incident. We spoke for 25 minutes", claimed TMC leader and MP Saugata Roy.
"We told the EC that despite being aware of the new TMC office in Goa, vandalisation on their part was not right", alleged Roy. He claimed that earlier there has been an instance of throwing ink on Mamata Banerjee's photo. "Goa TMC in charge Sourabh Chakraborty was forced to get out of the car and searched", he claimed.
Roy said, "We don't want EC to attack us in this way". He claimed that EC had raided the party office based on somebody's complaint. "We don't know who made the complaint."
"There is a rule in Goa that you have to take prior approval before putting up a hoarding in the state. We sought their approval and they gave us 90 per cent permission to put up banners", said the MP. "We have told them that we will inform in case of further problem in Goa and asked them to stop midnight raids."
According to Saugata Roy, the EC has assured the party of a fair and free election in Goa.
"The Election Commission has assured that there will be free and fair elections and has also ensured that whenever any such complaint comes about other parties they will remain vigilant (as they were in our case)", said TMC MP Santanu Sen after meeting the EC in Delhi.
