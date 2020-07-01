Goa expecting foreign tourists by October

PANAJI : A Goa minister has said foreign tourists would begin arriving in the state by October as chartered flights had started booking slots at Dabolim Airport here. State Ports Minister Michael Lobo also said tourists from European nations, especially Russia, have started booking trips to Goa.

"In the current scenario (outbreak and lockdown), it will take 6-8 months for the tourism sector in the state to revive, and 12-14 months to get back to footfalls received before the outbreak and lockdown," he claimed.

"In the current scenario (outbreak and lockdown), it will take 6-8 months for the tourism sector in the state to revive, and 12-14 months to get back to footfalls received before the outbreak and lockdown," he claimed.

Lobo, MLA from Calangute in North Goa, also said bars should be allowed to open just like restaurants.