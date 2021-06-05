The Goa government extended state-level curfew till 7am of 14 June. However, the Goa government has increased the timings for essential shops from 7 am to 3 pm.

In addition to this, shops related to house/building repairs, monsoon preparedness, or rain protection and stationary items will be allowed to open, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said in a tweet on Saturday.

Goa reported 567 new Covid cases and 17 deaths in 24 hours. Goa's caseload has surged to 1,58,990. The overall toll stands at 2,744 and the recovery count is 1,48,030.

The active Covid cases in Goa stands at 8,216.

Meanwhile, a Covid task force in the state has decided to train paediatricians and nurses on protocols as experts have predicted that a possible third wave could affect children.

CM Sawant, who chaired the task force meeting, said experts from state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital would begin training 120 paediatricians and a large number of nurses from Monday.

"The required equipment to set up Paediatric Intensive Care Units (ICUs) will arrive in the state by June 10. The GMCH's Super Speciality Block would be the main centre where the facilities for treating children would be set up. The North Goa District Hospital in Mapusa and South Goa District Hospital in Margao will be kept ready for emergencies," the CM said.

He said those people with children up to the age of 10 will be given priority in vaccination and asked such parents to get themselves inoculated in the 82 centres statewide.

Moreover, the Goa education department on Saturday directed its affiliated academic institutes to provide information about the students, who have lost either one or both their parents due to coronavirus.

Director of education, D R Bhagat, issued a circular to this effect, asking the institutes to compile a data of such students and submit it to the department by Monday.

