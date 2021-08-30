Goa extends Covid-19 curfew till September 6

Goa extends Covid-19 curfew till September 61 min read . 09:51 AM IST
Goa Covid update: There are 945 active coronavirus cases in the state
Panaji: The Goa government has once again extended the COVID-19 induced statewide curfew till September 6. A notification to this effect was issued on Sunday.
The 24-hour curfew was first imposed on May 9 this year and since then it has been extended regularly.
On Sunday, Goa registered 74 fresh covid cases and 2 deaths. With this, the COVID-19 tally went up to 1,73,791, while the death toll reached 3,195, an official said. At present, there are 945 active cases in the state
