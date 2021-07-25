Goa extends Covid curfew by another week till 2nd August1 min read . Updated: 25 Jul 2021, 10:17 PM IST
- On July 18, Goa CM Pramod Sawant had extended the curfew till 26 July
The government of Goa has extended the statewide Covid curfew by another week till 2nd August. On July 18, Goa CM Pramod Sawant had extended the curfew till 26 July. "The State Level Curfew Order will be extended upto 7am, 26 July 2021, with the same restrictions and relaxations," Sawant had tweeted.
