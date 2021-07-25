OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Goa extends Covid curfew by another week till 2nd August

The government of Goa has extended the statewide Covid curfew by another week till 2nd August. On July 18, Goa CM Pramod Sawant had extended the curfew till 26 July. "The State Level Curfew Order will be extended upto 7am, 26 July 2021, with the same restrictions and relaxations," Sawant had tweeted.


