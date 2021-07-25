Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Goa extends Covid curfew by another week till 2nd August

Goa extends Covid curfew by another week till 2nd August

Premium
Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant.
1 min read . 10:17 PM IST Livemint

  • On July 18, Goa CM Pramod Sawant had extended the curfew till 26 July

The government of Goa has extended the statewide Covid curfew by another week till 2nd August. On July 18, Goa CM Pramod Sawant had extended the curfew till 26 July. "The State Level Curfew Order will be extended upto 7am, 26 July 2021, with the same restrictions and relaxations," Sawant had tweeted.

The government of Goa has extended the statewide Covid curfew by another week till 2nd August. On July 18, Goa CM Pramod Sawant had extended the curfew till 26 July. "The State Level Curfew Order will be extended upto 7am, 26 July 2021, with the same restrictions and relaxations," Sawant had tweeted.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!