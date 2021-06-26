Goa has extended Covid curfew by another week till 5th July. "Government of Goa has decided to extend the State Level Curfew till 7 AM, July 05, 2021," Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

The Government of Goa has decided to extend the State Level Curfew till 7 AM, July 05, 2021. — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) June 26, 2021

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister informed that the testing has been ramped up at the borders of the coastal state as a precaution in view of the detection of the Delta Plus variant of Covid in a neighbouring state.

Sawant said that private laboratories have been roped in to set up testing facilities as a precaution against the fresh strain of Covid. “We have stepped up monitoring at all the borders after (cases of) the Delta Plus variant of Covid was reported in the neighbouring state," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

The chief minister further said that if any person entering Goa is found to be infected with coronavirus, he is kept in an isolation facility or admitted to hospital.

“People entering Goa might face a little inconvenience but there is no option. This has been done to ensure the safety of the people against Covid," he said.

So far, Goa has not reported any case of the Delta Plus variant while neighbouring Maharashtra has found 21 cases, highest by any state in the country.

On Friday, the coastal state reported 222 new coronavirus cases which pushed the caseload in the state to 1,65,648. The death toll reached 3,027 as five patients succumbed to the infection during the day.

The number of recovered patients in the state rose to 1,59,954 with 277 getting discharged on Friday . The number of active cases in the state is now 2,667.

