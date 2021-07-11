In an attempt to further curb the spread of novel coronavirus cases in the state, Goa government on Sunday extended the ongoing Covid-19 curfew till 19 July, 7 am, with further relaxations and new guidelines.

Under the new order, gyms are allowed to open with 50% capacity, sports complex without spectators, religious places with up to 15 people.

Furthermore, the District Magistrate North Goa issued a list of activites/ establishments/ facilities/ events that will be restricted in the district from 7 am on 12th July to 7 am on 19th July.

These include complete closure of casinos, shops from 7 pm to 7 am, cinema halls, schools, colleges, weekly markets until further notice.

Here is a lowdown on what's allowed, what's not:

What's allowed:

-Shops selling medicines/drugs and related activities

-Bars and restaurants with up to 50% capacity from 7 am to 9 pm

-Indoor gyms up to 50 percent capacity

-Banks. insurance. custom clearance. ATMs, microfinance institutions.

-Religious places up to 15 persons with compliance of Covid appropriate behaviours, including use of masks and social distancing.

-All medical and health services institutions (including AYUSH and Veterinary hospitals and laboratories

What's not allowed:

-Casinos

River cruises, waterpark entertainment parks.

-Spas/Massage parlours

-Cinema halls. theatres, multiplexes.

-Entertainment zones within Shopping malls.

-Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions for students (however. examinations of college students and holding competitive examinations will be permitted with the approval of the Govt

-Weekly market

-Social political,sports entertainment, academic, cultural, marriage functions, and other congregations, except for events up. to100 people or 50% of the hall capacity, whichever is less after the approx DM/SDM.

-Gathering of five or more persons at public places, except for official functions or unit permission from DM,SDM.

-Inter-state movement for persons except:

For those carrying negative test report for a test done a maximum of 72 hours prior to entering in Goa.

Persons entering Goa for medical emergencies on production of proof therefore.

Two driers and one helper per goods vehicle.

-Use of buses with a maximum capacity of 50%

Meanwhile, Goa on Sunday reported 131 new COVID cases, 241 recoveries and 02 deaths in the last 24 hours. The active cases tally stood at 1,848 while the death toll reached 3,097 and total recoveries from the virus increased to 1,63,771.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.