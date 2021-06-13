Amid surge in Covid-19 cases and attempts to contain the spread of the virus, Goa government on Sunday extended till June 21 as the positivity rate in the state stood at 14%, an official said, according to news agency PTI.

The curfew was first imposed on May 9 and has been extended several times since then, as the state witnessed its positivity rate reaching a high of 51 per cent before dipping gradually to the level now, he added.

While essential services are exempt from the curfew, casinos, bars, restaurants, shops, river cruises, schools, colleges, educational institutions etc will remain shut, and social, sports, cultural and academic functions would be prohibited. Marriage functions have an attendance cap of 50 and they can be held after permission is taken from the district magistrate or sub divisional magistrate, the official added.

"The inter-state movement of persons is allowed for those carrying COVID negative report for a test done a maximum of 72 hours prior to entering Goa. Those entering Goa for medical emergencies are allowed after producing proof of the same. Buses are allowed to operate with 50 per cent seating capacity but occupants must be those engaged in essential services or traveling for medical purposes," the official said.

Meanwhile, Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 420 to reach 1,62,468 on Sunday, while the death toll mounted by 14 to 2,928, a health official said. As 581 patients got discharge from hospitals during the day, the coastal state's recovery count rose to 1,54,658.

Currently, there are 4,882 COVID-19 active cases in the state, he said. "A total of 3,002 coronavirus tests were conducted on Sunday, which took the state's overall test tally to 8,68,135," the official added. Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,62,468, new cases 420, death toll 2,928, discharged 1,54,658, active cases 4,882, samples tested till date 8,68,135.

