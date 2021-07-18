Goa has extended statewide curfew till 26 July with same the same relaxations and restrictions, chief minister Pramod Sawant informed on Sunday. On 11 July, the state government had announced curfew till 19 July.

The State Level Curfew Order will be extended upto 7am, 26 July 2021, with the same restrictions and relaxations. — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) July 18, 2021

In its previous order, the state government had allowed gyms to open with 50% capacity, sports complex without spectators, religious places with up to 15 people.

Announcing the extension of the curfew, the Chief Minister said, “The State Level Curfew Order will be extended up to 7 am, 19 July 2021, with further relaxations that will allow opening of gym with 50 per cent capacity, sports complex without spectators, religious places with up to 15 persons."

Prior to this, the government had allowed social, political, cultural gatherings, marriages and other congregations of up to 100 people or 50 per cent of the venue capacity.

Last week, the District Magistrate North Goa had issued a list of activites/ establishments/ facilities/ events that will be restricted in the district from 7 am on 12th July to 7 am on 19th July. These included complete closure of casinos, shops from 7 pm to 7 am, cinema halls, schools, colleges, weekly markets until further notice.

Here's what guidelines permitted/barred till 19 July

What's allowed

Shops selling medicines/drugs and related activities

Bars and restaurants with up to 50% capacity from 7 am to 9 pm

Indoor gyms up to 50 percent capacity

Banks. insurance. custom clearance. ATMs, microfinance institutions.

Religious places up to 15 persons with compliance of Covid appropriate behaviours, including use of masks and social distancing.

All medical and health services institutions (including AYUSH and Veterinary hospitals and laboratories

What's not allowed

Casinos

River cruises, waterpark entertainment parks.

Spas/Massage parlours

Cinema halls. theatres, multiplexes.

Entertainment zones within Shopping malls.

Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions for students (however. examinations of college students and holding competitive examinations will be permitted with the approval of the Govt

Weekly market

Social political, sports entertainment, academic, cultural, marriage functions, and other congregations, except for events up. to100 people or 50% of the hall capacity, whichever is less after the approx DM/SDM.

Gathering of five or more persons at public places, except for official functions or unit permission from DM, SDM.

Inter-state movement for persons except: For those carrying negative test report for a test done a maximum of 72 hours prior to entering in Goa.

