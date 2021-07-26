Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Goa extends Covid curfew till August 2; full list of what's allowed, what's not

Goa extends Covid curfew till August 2; full list of what's allowed, what's not

Goa government extended Covid-related curbs till August 2.
2 min read . 08:24 AM IST Livemint

  • Religious places, up to 15 persons with compliance of Covid appropriate behaviour has been allowed in Goa
  • Goa Covid-19 curfew: Shops from 7 pm to 7 am will remain close

The Goa government on Sunday extended the statewide curfew to prevent the spread of COVID-19 till 7 am on August 2.

The curfew in Goa was first imposed on May 9 in view of the rising COVID-19 cases. It has been extended multiple times since then. However, since then, the government has given various relaxations to people and businesses in the state.

"The State Level Curfew Order will be extended up to 7 am, 2nd August 2021," Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tweeted. Goa's COVID-19 tally reached 1,70,491 on Sunday after 75 cases were detected during the day, while the death toll rose by six to touch 3,132, an official said.

Consequently, the south Goa district administration on Monday issued a detailed guideline regarding the coronavirus curfew in the state.

Here are things/activities that will be allowed during the curfew:

1. Shop selling medicines, drug-related activities

2. Bars and restaurants up to 50% of the seating capacity from 7 am to 9 pm

3. Indoor gyms up to 50% of the capacity

4. Sports complexes without spectators

5. banks, insurance, customs clearance, ATMs, etc

6. Religious places, up to 15 persons with compliance of Covid appropriate behaviour

7. All medical and health services/institutions to remain functional

8. Operations of homes for children/senior citizens/women etc

9. All industries/factories and related activities

10. All facilities in the supply chain of goods, whether involved in wholesale or retail of such goods through local stores, ecommerce companies

11. Offices of Central and state government offices

12. Public utilities, power generation, post and courier offices and related activities

13. LPG cylinder services

14. Hotels and hospitality sector for inhouse guests/residents/staff

15. Print, electronic media, telecommunication, internet services, and other related activities

Following activities/events/facilities will remain prohibited in the district of South Goa from July 26-August 2:

1. Casinos

2. Shops from 7 pm to 7 am (home delivery of all items, except liqor, will be allowed anytime)

3. Auditoriums/community halls or similar places

4. River cruises/waterparks/entertainment parks

5. Spa/massage parlours

6. Cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes

7. Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions for students. However, holding competitive examinations will be permitted with the approval of the government

8. Weekly market

9. For any social/political/academic gathering or marriage function only 100 people would be allowed or 50% of hall capacity

10. Interstate movement of person has also been prohibited except for those carrying Covid-19 negative test report for a test done a maximum of 72 hours prior to entering in Goa; or for a person entering in Goa for medical emergencies on the production of proof

