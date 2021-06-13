OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Goa extends Covid curfew till June 21

Goa curfew: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday announced that his government had decided to extend the Covid curfew by one more week till June 21 to keep a check on spread of infection.

He said shops, including in Panchayat and Municipal markets, will remain open between 7 am and 3 pm, while marriage function upto 50 persons have been permitted with the permission.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

"The Government has decided to extend the State Level Curfew till 7am, June 21, 2021. Shops, including in Panchayat and Municipal markets, may open from 7 am to 3 pm. Marriage function upto 50 persons have been permitted with the permission," the chief minister said in a tweet.

A detailed order will be issued by the district collector.

The statewide curfew was to end on Monday (June 14).

So far, Goa has recorded 1.62 lakh cases and 2914 deaths.

Currently, the state has 5,057 active cases of Covid.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout