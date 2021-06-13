"The Government has decided to extend the State Level Curfew till 7am, June 21, 2021. Shops, including in Panchayat and Municipal markets, may open from 7 am to 3 pm. Marriage function upto 50 persons have been permitted with the permission," the chief minister said in a tweet.
A detailed order will be issued by the district collector.
The statewide curfew was to end on Monday (June 14).
So far, Goa has recorded 1.62 lakh cases and 2914 deaths.
Currently, the state has 5,057 active cases of Covid.