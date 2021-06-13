Subscribe
Home >News >India >Goa extends Covid curfew till June 21

Goa extends Covid curfew till June 21

Goa CM Pramod Sawant. (ANI)
1 min read . 05:32 AM IST Livemint, Edited By Saurabh Sharma ( with inputs from ANI )

  • Shops, including in Panchayat and Municipal markets, will remain open between 7 am and 3 pm, while marriage function upto 50 persons have been permitted with the permission

Goa curfew: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday announced that his government had decided to extend the Covid curfew by one more week till June 21 to keep a check on spread of infection.

He said shops, including in Panchayat and Municipal markets, will remain open between 7 am and 3 pm, while marriage function upto 50 persons have been permitted with the permission.

"The Government has decided to extend the State Level Curfew till 7am, June 21, 2021. Shops, including in Panchayat and Municipal markets, may open from 7 am to 3 pm. Marriage function upto 50 persons have been permitted with the permission," the chief minister said in a tweet.

A detailed order will be issued by the district collector.

The statewide curfew was to end on Monday (June 14).

So far, Goa has recorded 1.62 lakh cases and 2914 deaths.

Currently, the state has 5,057 active cases of Covid.

