The Goa government on Friday has extended the curfew in the state till May 31 because of the continuous increase in coronavirus infections.

The curfew in Goa was supposed to end on May 23 but the state's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has decided to extend it till May 31. Goa had imposed the curfew from May 9.

During the curfew, all essential services will continue in the state. The grocery shops will be opened from 7 am- 1 pm. Restaurants and hotes will continue home delivery services from 7 am - 7 pm.

Goa has the second-highest positivity rate in the country, after Lakshadweep. As per union health ministry data, Goa's Covid positivity stands at 37%.

Yesterday, Goa added 1,582 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the infection count to 1,41,567, an official from the state health department said.

The coastal state also reported 44 casualties on Thursday, alone. The state's death toll has climbed to 2,272.

So far, Goa has conducted 7,73,765 Covid tests. The state registered 1,18,487 recovered cases and 20,808 active cases to date.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.