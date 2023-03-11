Goa forest fires: 24×7 control room set up1 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 03:08 PM IST
- Long dry-spell coupled with unprecedented high summer temperature and low humidity has resulted in a conducive atmosphere for fire, which has been aggravated by high winds observed, particularly after sundown
New Delhi: The Union environment ministry on Saturday set up a 24x7 control room to monitor in real time alerts generated by Forest Survey of India (FSI) as forest fires continuing to rage in Goa.
