Goa: ‘Gatecrashers’ beat man to death at his birthday celebration

The man, identified as Muktar Badni, was killed during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, and the police have arrested five men in this connection
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
While birthday parties are an event of celebrating the birth of someone, human nature can turn ugly and lead to the death of the same person who was celebrating their birthday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
While birthday parties are an event of celebrating the birth of someone, human nature can turn ugly and lead to the death of the same person who was celebrating their birthday.
Such an incident in a slum near Margaon town in South Goa, wherein a man was beaten to death on his 22nd birthday by some persons he was acquainted with after he objected to their attempt to gatecrash the celebration, police said.
Such an incident in a slum near Margaon town in South Goa, wherein a man was beaten to death on his 22nd birthday by some persons he was acquainted with after he objected to their attempt to gatecrash the celebration, police said.
The man, identified as Muktar Badni, was killed during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, and the police have arrested five men in this connection, a senior official said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The man, identified as Muktar Badni, was killed during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, and the police have arrested five men in this connection, a senior official said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"The victim, who was celebrating his 22nd birthday, objected to the attempt by the five men to gatecrash the celebration. However, angry over being denied entry, they assaulted him with a log of wood and a ring-like object," Superintendent of Police (South) Abhishek Dhania told reporters.
"The victim, who was celebrating his 22nd birthday, objected to the attempt by the five men to gatecrash the celebration. However, angry over being denied entry, they assaulted him with a log of wood and a ring-like object," Superintendent of Police (South) Abhishek Dhania told reporters.
Badni, who suffered grievous injuries in the attack, was then rushed to the South Goa District Hospital, where he died, he said. The five accused were on the run after the crime, but a team of the Margao police led by inspector Filomena Costa nabbed them and placed them under arrest.
Badni, who suffered grievous injuries in the attack, was then rushed to the South Goa District Hospital, where he died, he said. The five accused were on the run after the crime, but a team of the Margao police led by inspector Filomena Costa nabbed them and placed them under arrest.
The five accused, identified as Vinod Jalgar (28), Suresh Jalgar (29), Akshay Bhove (24) Mohammad Hussain (31) and Asif Nagarchi (29), have been booked for murder, Dhania said, adding that investigation into the case is on.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The five accused, identified as Vinod Jalgar (28), Suresh Jalgar (29), Akshay Bhove (24) Mohammad Hussain (31) and Asif Nagarchi (29), have been booked for murder, Dhania said, adding that investigation into the case is on.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, Goa on Friday observed the Chieftains Martyrs Day, which marks the first revolt against Portuguese rule, by offering tributes at the National War Memorial here, which now will be an annual event in the national capital.
Meanwhile, Goa on Friday observed the Chieftains Martyrs Day, which marks the first revolt against Portuguese rule, by offering tributes at the National War Memorial here, which now will be an annual event in the national capital.
Union Minister Shripad Yesso Naik, the Lok Sabha member from north Goa, led a delegation comprising Rohidas Desai, a freedom fighter of Goa’s liberation and officials from the state government in offering tributes at the National War Memorial.
Union Minister Shripad Yesso Naik, the Lok Sabha member from north Goa, led a delegation comprising Rohidas Desai, a freedom fighter of Goa’s liberation and officials from the state government in offering tributes at the National War Memorial.
Goa has decided to observe July 15 as the day to mark the Cuncolim revolt. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had termed the 1583 revolt as the first revolt against colonial powers not only in Goa but in the entire country.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Goa has decided to observe July 15 as the day to mark the Cuncolim revolt. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had termed the 1583 revolt as the first revolt against colonial powers not only in Goa but in the entire country.