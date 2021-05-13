The government will work out a plan on how to carry out the vaccination at state-run facilities
The vaccines will be provided only after online booking through the dedicated portals
The Goa government will soon start COVID-19 vaccination for people in the age group of 18 to 44, as the first lot of vaccines arrived in the state on Thursday, a senior health department official said.
Speaking to PTI, director of Health Services Dr Jose D'Sa said a first lot of 32,000 vaccine doses from Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) had arrived in the state during the day.