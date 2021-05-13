OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Goa gets 32,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses for 18-44 age group

The Goa government will soon start COVID-19 vaccination for people in the age group of 18 to 44, as the first lot of vaccines arrived in the state on Thursday, a senior health department official said.

Speaking to PTI, director of Health Services Dr Jose D'Sa said a first lot of 32,000 vaccine doses from Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) had arrived in the state during the day.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

The government will work out a plan on how to carry out the vaccination at state-run facilities, he said.

D'Sa clarified that the vaccines will be provided only after online booking through the dedicated portals.

Vaccines will be administered at 23 primary health centres, six community health centres, four urban health centres, Goa Medical College at Bambolim and Rural Health Centre at Mandur near Panaji.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout