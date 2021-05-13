Subscribe
Home >News >India >Goa gets 32,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses for 18-44 age group

1 min read . 02:43 PM IST PTI

  • The government will work out a plan on how to carry out the vaccination at state-run facilities
  • The vaccines will be provided only after online booking through the dedicated portals

The Goa government will soon start COVID-19 vaccination for people in the age group of 18 to 44, as the first lot of vaccines arrived in the state on Thursday, a senior health department official said.

Speaking to PTI, director of Health Services Dr Jose D'Sa said a first lot of 32,000 vaccine doses from Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) had arrived in the state during the day.

The government will work out a plan on how to carry out the vaccination at state-run facilities, he said.

D'Sa clarified that the vaccines will be provided only after online booking through the dedicated portals.

Vaccines will be administered at 23 primary health centres, six community health centres, four urban health centres, Goa Medical College at Bambolim and Rural Health Centre at Mandur near Panaji.

