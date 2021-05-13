Goa gets 32,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses for 18-44 age group

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Goa government will soon start COVID-19 vaccination for people in the age group of 18 to 44, as the first lot of vaccines arrived in the state on Thursday, a senior health department official said.

The government will work out a plan on how to carry out the vaccination at state-run facilities, he said.

D'Sa clarified that the vaccines will be provided only after online booking through the dedicated portals.

Vaccines will be administered at 23 primary health centres, six community health centres, four urban health centres, Goa Medical College at Bambolim and Rural Health Centre at Mandur near Panaji.

