The CM further spoke about expenses borne by the government for Covid-19 treatments.
He said Goa is treating Covid patients for free in all government hospitals, adding that the state is also taking care of up to 80% expense of those being treated for the virus in private hospitals.
"We are giving free of cost treatment to everyone in Goa in all government hospitals. Besides this, 80% of the fee will be paid for people who get Covid treatment in private hospitals, they need to pay only 20% of the fee," Sawant said.
Meanwhile, the state government withdrew and suspended shooting permissions issued by the Entertainment Society of Goa for films, serials and musical shows.
"We do not know how long will this situation will continue," SP Desai, Vice Chairman of the Entertainment Society of Goa.
Cases in Goa
The state on Thursday reported its highest daily tally so far with 3,869 new Covid-19 cases that took the count of infections to 1,08,267.
Apart from this, the toll mounted to 1,501, after 58 patients died of the infection during the day.
As many as 2,023 patients were discharged from hospitals, raising the number of recoveries to 77,014, leaving the state with 29,752 active cases.
