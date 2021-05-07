Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has hinted that a lockdown may be imposed in the state to curb the transmission of the coronavirus as infections climb record high.

The CM took stock of the situation in the state in a meeting with MLAs via video conferencing. Talking to reporters later, he said the state government was thinking "positively" about a lockdown.

A decision regarding the restrictions will be taken in the next two to three days after discussions with all stakeholders, said Sawant.

Goa is currently under stringent Covid-19-related curbs, which include the closure of non-essential shops. The state was under lockdown for four days last week.

Sawant said all BJP MLAs have been asked to set up a "war room" in their constituencies to coordinate efforts to deal with the pandemic.

"The MLAs will also have to start round-the-clock call centres which will be in touch with Covid-19 patients," the CM said.

He said local panchayats have been asked to ensure that people advised home isolation do not venture out.

Patients being treated for free

The CM further spoke about expenses borne by the government for Covid-19 treatments.

He said Goa is treating Covid patients for free in all government hospitals, adding that the state is also taking care of up to 80% expense of those being treated for the virus in private hospitals.

"We are giving free of cost treatment to everyone in Goa in all government hospitals. Besides this, 80% of the fee will be paid for people who get Covid treatment in private hospitals, they need to pay only 20% of the fee," Sawant said.

Meanwhile, the state government withdrew and suspended shooting permissions issued by the Entertainment Society of Goa for films, serials and musical shows.

"We do not know how long will this situation will continue," SP Desai, Vice Chairman of the Entertainment Society of Goa.

Cases in Goa

The state on Thursday reported its highest daily tally so far with 3,869 new Covid-19 cases that took the count of infections to 1,08,267.

Apart from this, the toll mounted to 1,501, after 58 patients died of the infection during the day.

As many as 2,023 patients were discharged from hospitals, raising the number of recoveries to 77,014, leaving the state with 29,752 active cases.

