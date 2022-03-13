Goa: Governor calls convening of new Assembly on March 15

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Goa Governor has ordered the convening of the new assembly on March 15 at 11.30 am for the purpose of administering the oath or affirmation to the newly elected members. The BJP retained power in the tourist state of Goa after the saffron party won 20 seats in the 40-member Goa Assembly. The BJP also claims to have support on three more seats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Goa Governor has ordered the convening of the new assembly on March 15 at 11.30 am for the purpose of administering the oath or affirmation to the newly elected members. The BJP retained power in the tourist state of Goa after the saffron party won 20 seats in the 40-member Goa Assembly. The BJP also claims to have support on three more seats.

The Congress party could secure 11 seats, while Aam Aadmi Party won on two seats. Goa Forward Party won just one seat, while Maharashtrawadi Gomantak won two seats. Revolutionary Goans Party has won one seat and there are three independent MLAs in the legislative assembly. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The Congress party could secure 11 seats, while Aam Aadmi Party won on two seats. Goa Forward Party won just one seat, while Maharashtrawadi Gomantak won two seats. Revolutionary Goans Party has won one seat and there are three independent MLAs in the legislative assembly. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

In this regard, the governor has appointed Ganesh Gaonkar to be the person before whom Members of the Goa Legislative Assembly will make and subscribe to the oath or affirmation on March 15. Ganesh Gaonkar will be administered the oath of MLA by Governor on March 14 at 11.30 am at Raj Bhavan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

In this regard, the governor has appointed Ganesh Gaonkar to be the person before whom Members of the Goa Legislative Assembly will make and subscribe to the oath or affirmation on March 15. Ganesh Gaonkar will be administered the oath of MLA by Governor on March 14 at 11.30 am at Raj Bhavan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As the tenure of the current assembly was up to March 15 and in view of the Notification of the Election Commission of India issued on March 10 constituting the newly elected members of the legislative assembly of Goa, the governor dissolved the assembly on March 12.

As the tenure of the current assembly was up to March 15 and in view of the Notification of the Election Commission of India issued on March 10 constituting the newly elected members of the legislative assembly of Goa, the governor dissolved the assembly on March 12. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}