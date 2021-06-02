Subscribe
Home >News >India >Goa govt cancels Class 12 state board exams 2021

Goa govt cancels Class 12 state board exams 2021

Goa CM Pramod Sawant. (ANI)
1 min read . 11:18 PM IST Staff Writer

  • 'After extensive consultations, it has been decided that the Class 12 Exams shall be cancelled as the health and safety of our students is of utmost priority,' Goa CM Pramod Sawant tweeted

The Goa government has announced that the Class 12 examination of the state Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has been cancelled amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic situation.

"After extensive consultations, it has been decided that the Class 12 Exams shall be cancelled as the health and safety of our students is of utmost priority," Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tweeted.

"This will also help put an end to the anxiety amongst the students, parents and teachers. The results will be declared as per a well-defined objective criteria," he added.

In the morning, Sawant chaired a meeting of senior officials from the Board and state education department after which he had said the decision would be taken by evening.

As many as 21,000 students were eligible to appear for the Class 12 Goa board exams.

The Union government on Tuesday canceled the CBSE Class 12 board exams in view of the pandemic situation.

Meanwhile, Goa on Wednesday reported 706 new coronavirus positive cases and 22 fatalities, taking the tally to 1,57,275 and the toll to 2,693, a health official said.

A total of 1,711 patients were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries in Goa so far to 1,43,742, he said.

Goa is now left with 10,840 active cases, the official said.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!