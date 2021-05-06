Subscribe
Home >News >India >Goa govt cancels permission for film, tele-serial shootings

Goa govt cancels permission for film, tele-serial shootings

Goa govt cancels permission for film, tele-serial shootings
1 min read . 04:08 PM IST PTI

  • The Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) on Thursday cancelled all permissions granted for film and television serial shootings in the state in the wake of the raging COVID-19 pandemic
  • All those currently shooting films and serials in Goa have also been asked to wind up their schedules

The Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) on Thursday cancelled all permissions granted for film and television serial shootings in the state in the wake of the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

The Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) on Thursday cancelled all permissions granted for film and television serial shootings in the state in the wake of the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

ESG is the Goa government's nodal agency which is empowered to give permission for commercial shootings in the coastal state.

ESG is the Goa government's nodal agency which is empowered to give permission for commercial shootings in the coastal state.

Several film and TV serial makers from Mumbai and Chennai recently shifted their shootings to Goa in the wake of the surge in COVID-19 cases in their respective places, ESG's Vice Chairman Subhash Faldesai told PTI.

He said all permissions granted for film shootings in Goa have now been cancelled till the COVID-19 situation in the state comes under control.

"We will not allow any shooting of films or television serials in public or private properties," he said.

All those currently shooting films and serials in Goa have also been asked to wind up their schedules, Faldesai said.

Faldesai said the state government has enforced strict curbs, including imposition of Section 144 of CrPC, which bans assembly of five or more people at one place, due to which shootings cannot be permitted.

The ESG will review its decision only after the COVID-19 situation is under control, he said.

On Wednesday, Goa reported 3,496 new COVID-19 cases and 71 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 1,04,398 and the death toll to 1,443, as per official data.

