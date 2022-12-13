Goa govt expects 81 lakh tourists this season, at par with pre-pandemic time

The tourism industry in Goa was badly hit due to the coronavirus pandemic in the last two years. As many as nine lakh (0.9 million) international tourists and 72 lakh (7.2 million) domestic tourists had arrived in the coastal state in 2019. The inauguration of Manohar International Airport, a second airport of the state, and opening up of new markets like Germany, the USA, UK (where e-visa facility has been made available) will boost the number of tourists, Rohan Khaunte said. The tourism department has introduced several new initiatives like the Home Stay policy which will incentivise the sector and also help the rural economy, Khaunte said.

