The Goa government on Sunday decided to extend the Covid-induced curfew in the state till 30 August. The existing restrictions were scheduled to get over by Monday.

However, the state government that casinos, auditoriums and any sort of social gathering will continue to remain prohibited now.

What's allowed, what's not

Casinos, auditoriums, community halls, water parks, entertainment parks will remain shut. In addition to this, river cruises are also not allowed.

Spas and massage parlours will also continue to remain closed.

Cinema halls are allowed to functions with 50% capacity.

Schools are closed for students. However, school examinations and holding competitive examinations will be permitted with the approval of the government.

Social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural, marriage functions and other congregations, beyond 50% of the capacity of the venue will be prohibited.

Bars and restaurants can function at 50% capacity from 7 am to 11 pm.

Indoor gyms will be able to stay open at 50% capacity.

Sports complexes (indoor or outdoors) will stay open without spectators.

Inter-state movement is prohibited except for –

1) Persons carrying Covid negative test report (Only RT-PCR test will be accepted in case of a person coming from Kerala) for a test done a maximum of 72 hours prior to entering in Goa.

2) Persons entering in Goa for medical emergencies on theproduction of proof.

3) Two drivers and one helper per goods vehicle. However, the police or the other authorities will have to scan such persons with thermal guns to see whether they display any symptoms and if they display any symptoms then the Police or the other authorities should deny access to such persons within Goa.

In addition to this, persons who are fully vaccinated and are asymptomatic can also enter Goa,

1) The workforce, i.e persons who enter Goa for purposes of work in industries, labor force, construction, etc.

2) Persons who enter the State of Goa for purpose of business and employment.

3) Residents of Goa, who are now stranded outside Goa for pandemic related or other such issues.

4) Residents of Goa who, on account of their work requirements/ medical reasons, are required to travel outside Goa and return to the State after a few days.

Covid situation in state

Goa on Saturday reported 122 fresh Covid-19 cases and two deaths, taking the tally to 1,73,088 and the toll to 3,184, a health department official said.

A total of 111 patients discharged during the day, which raised the count of recoveries in Goa to 1,68,989 so far, leaving the state with 915 active cases, he said.

"With 5,483 new tests, the total number of tests conducted in Goa has gone up to 11,60,150," he added.

