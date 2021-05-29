In order to check the spread of novel coronavirus cases in the state, theGoa government on Saturday extended the ongoing Covid curfew in the state till 7 June, 7 am.

"Government of Goa has decided to extend the curfew till 7 am of 7th June 2021," tweeted chief minister Pramod Sawant. The current restrictions were ending on May 31.

During the curfew, all essential services will continue in the state. The grocery shops will be opened from 7 am- 1 pm. Restaurants and hotes will continue home delivery services from 7 am - 7 pm.

Goa, which has a population of 16 lakh, has witnessed a spike in COVID-19 cases over the last one month.

Earlier, the Union ministry of home affairs has written to states, including Goa, reminding them that the number of active cases are still high at present, and that states should not be seen slacking in imposing curbs to control the pandemic.

As many as 1,055 persons tested positive for COVID-19, while 32 died of the infection in Goa on Friday, an official from the state health department said.

With this, the coastal state's COVID-19 caseload has risen to 1,53,456 and the toll mounted to 2,570, the official said.

The count of recoveries in the state reached 1,35,560, after 1,396 were discharged from hospitals during the day, he said, adding that the state is now left with 15,326 active cases.

With 4,865 swabs tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 8,12,415, the official said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,53,456, new cases 1,055, death toll 2,570, discharged 1,35,560, active cases 15,326, samples tested till date 8,12,415.

Moreover, as per the government records, five lakh vaccine doses (including the second jabs) have been administered in the state till May 28.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.