Goa government on Saturday extended state-level curfew till June 28, 7 am. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said: "Shops in malls, except for cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, entertainment zones would be allowed to open between 7 am to 3 pm," adding that fish market could also be opened.

State Level Curfew will be extended till 7AM, 28 June 2021. Shops in Shoping malls, except cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, entertainment zones allowed to be open between 7 am to 3 PM. Fish market may also open. — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) June 19, 2021

The curfew in the state was supposed to end on June 21, but CM Sawant decided to extend it till June 28 with more relaxation.

In the previous order, the CM had allowed opening shops in panchayat and municipal markets. Marriage function with up to 50 persons was also permitted by the state government in the previous order.

Recently, Goa CM had also said that tourism activities in Goa would resume only after the population in the age group of 18-44 is administered at least the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

In a media statement, Sawant said the state government has set a deadline of July 31 to cover the entire population in 18-44 age category with the first dose of vaccine.

The tourism industry in the coastal state has also demanded that the activities should not start till the first dose of vaccination is completed.

The Travel and Tourism Association of Goa (TTAG) had earlier said that it should be made compulsory for tourists entering Goa to get vaccinated or carry a COVID-19 negative certificate.

The Covid-19 tally in Goa reached 1,64,229 on Saturday after 302 people were detected with the infection. Besides, nine people died and 419 people recovered from coronavirus on Saturday, as per the state's health bulletin.

The overall toll stands at 2,984 and the number of people discharged is 1,57,772, leaving it with 3,473 active cases, the official informed. With 3,469 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 8,85,980, he said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.