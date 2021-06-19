Shops in malls, except for cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, entertainment zones would be allowed to open between 7 am to 3 pm
The Covid-19 tally in Goa reached 1,64,229 on Saturday after 302 people were detected with the infection
Goa government on Saturday extended state-level curfew till June 28, 7 am. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said: "Shops in malls, except for cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, entertainment zones would be allowed to open between 7 am to 3 pm," adding that fish market could also be opened.
State Level Curfew will be extended till 7AM, 28 June 2021. Shops in Shoping malls, except cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, entertainment zones allowed to be open between 7 am to 3 PM. Fish market may also open.
The Covid-19 tally in Goa reached 1,64,229 on Saturday after 302 people were detected with the infection. Besides, nine people died and 419 people recovered from coronavirus on Saturday, as per the state's health bulletin.
The overall toll stands at 2,984 and the number of people discharged is 1,57,772, leaving it with 3,473 active cases, the official informed. With 3,469 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 8,85,980, he said.
