Goa govt has not taken any official decision to impose night curfew, says CM

New Delhi: The government has not taken any official decision to impose night curfew in the coastal state, said Goa CM Pramod Sawant on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the state health minister Vishwajit Rane earlier on the day said the health department has moved a file before the government to consider imposing night curfew on the lines of New Delhi and Karnataka to curb the outbreak of Covid-19.

"Spoke to chief minister Pramod Sawant on imposing night curfew in the state on lines of the state of Delhi and Karnataka. The file is already in process. Goa being a tourism state, it is imperative to have strict SOPs in place, to sustain tourism activities in keeping with COVID-19 guidelines," tweeted Rane.

Received a letter from @MoHFW_INDIA to ensure SOPs & protocols are laid down by each state based on the situation in the respective states.



Goa being a tourism state, it is imperative to have strict SOPs in place, to sustain tourism activities in keeping with COVID-19 guidelines — VishwajitRane (@visrane) December 31, 2020

Sawant had said on Wednesday that 40-45 lakh tourists are recorded to have entered Goa on the account of celebrating the new year on 31 December. "We are implementing all COVID19 protocols making people aware about its importance," he said while adding that none of UK returnees in Goa have tested positive for new strain of Covid-19 as yet.

Goa on Wednesday reported 97 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the count of infections to 50,981, a health department official said.

With two more people succumbing to the viral disease, the total number of fatalities went up to 737, he said.

A total of 114 people were discharged during the day, taking the tally of recoveries in Goa to 49,313. The state is now left with 931 active cases, the official said.

With 1,961 new tests, the total number of samples tested for coronavirus so far in Goa has gone up to 3,97,386, he added.

With agencies' inputs

