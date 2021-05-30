With the rise in the number of COVID-related deaths, the Goa government on Sunday announced compensation of ₹2 lakh each for the kin of COVID-19 victims who were sole earning member or came from poor backgrounds. The government also announced to provide monthly financial aid to orphaned children.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, while speaking at the occasion of Statehood Day, said, 'Mukhyamantri Anath Aadhar Yojana', will be launched, under which orphaned children will get monthly financial aid.

The age limit for inmates in childcare institutions has been raised to 21. Orphans, irrespective of whether their parents succumbed to the coronavirus infection, who are in Class X will be provided free laptops by the state government, he also announced.

Touching upon the topic of vaccination, Sawant said, "The second phase of the vaccination drive for those in the 18-44 age group will begin from June 3."

He added, couples with children below the age of two, people with comorbidities, rickshaw-taxi drivers, seafarers, differently-abled persons etc would be given priority in vaccination, Sawant informed in his address to the state.

The CM also said his government was trying its best to tackle the outbreak and the positivity rate of the infection was steadily declining in the state.

He thanked previous governments for their efforts that helped shape the progress of the state and also hailed the Narendra Modi government at the Centre for its help in the past seven years, and more significantly during the coronavirus outbreak.

COVID curfew extended in Goa

Meanwhile, the Goa government on Saturday decided to extend the ongoing "corona curfew", which was supposed to be lifted on May 31, by another week till June 7.

"Government of Goa has decided to extend the curfew till 7 am of 7th June 2021. The orders regarding the same shall be issued by respective District Collectors," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) tweeted.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Goa reached 1,54,419 on Saturday after 963 people were detected with the infection, while the day also saw 27 people succumbing and 1,206 getting discharged, an official said.

The state's toll stands at 2,597 and the recovery count is 1,36,766, leaving it with an active caseload of 15,056, he said. With 4,296 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 8,16,691, the official said.

(With inputs from agencies)





