The Goa government on Thursday revised hospital charges for patients undergoing Covid-19 treatment in the state. As per the state's Deen Dayal Swasthya Seva Yojana (DDSSY) approved Covid-19 packages, the general ward will be charged ₹8,000 per day, and ICU with ventilator occupancy at ₹19,200 per day.

Both the Covid-19 packages include--admission charges, Intensivist, Primary and Specialist Consultant charges, Nursing, Resident doctor, X-ray, ECG, USG, 2D Echo, Cardiac Monitor, Infusion Pump, Catheterization, CBC, FBSL, PPBSL, HBA1c, Creatinine, Liver function test, blood group, routine medicine including multivitamin, Vitamin C, zinc, Vitamin D, Paracetamol, antacid, anti-allergic, Azithromycin, Levofloxacin and dexamethasone, ivermectin, dietary charges.

However, the state government said the Covid-19 treatment packages exclude the following: Diagnostic intervention, special drugs, use of special equipment, other special procedures (surgery), extra oxygen flow other than ICU.

The state government added that "Rates applicable for a maximum of 10 days from date of admission. Per day charges to be calculated based on 24 hours from the date of admission".

It further said beneficiaries utilising the "twin sharing of a special room", the claims will be restricted to general ward charges and the difference amount will be paid by the beneficiary.

Last week, the Goa government announced that Covid-19 treatment in private hospitals will be covered under its flagship medical insurance scheme.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the treatment of coronavirus-infected patients at private hospitals will be covered under the Deen Dayal Swasthya Seva Yojana (DDSSY).

The scheme for the Covid-19 treatment is applicable for those DDSSY empanelled hospitals having ICU facilities, the Goa government notification added.

