Goa govt's law dept gives nod for marijuana cultivation for medicinal purposes
2 min read.05:29 PM IST
PTI
'At a time when Goa is struggling to fight use of drugs, this move will further inject narcotics in the social system of the state,' says Goa Congress spokesman Amarnath Panjikar
Panaji: The law department of the Goa government has given approval to a proposal to allow cultivation of marijuana for medicinal purposes, a minister has said, a move which drew flak from opposition parties.
Law Minister Nilesh Cabral told reporters on Tuesday evening that his department has vetted and cleared the proposal to allow cultivation of marijuana (ganja or grass) for medicinal purposes in the tourist state.
